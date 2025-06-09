‘The Last Frontier’ TV series: A plane crash, a jailbreak and CIA secrets unfold in freezing Alaska

[Source: AP]

The new Apple TV+. series “The Last Frontier” begins with a plane crash in remote Alaska and a scramble for survivors.

We learn the plane was carrying a nasty bunch of federal inmates. Then we find out that the nastiest of them is part of a vast CIA conspiracy.

The action hardly lets up in what’s being called a cross between “Con Air”and “The Fugitive.” Showrunner Jon Bokenkamp piles crisis after crisis in a nifty bit of hyper-aggressive storytelling.

Article continues after advertisement

“I am just super self-conscious about not wanting to bore the audience,” he says. “I really like something that has a kinetic energy. Sometimes I have to remind myself to slow down.”

The series stars Jason Clarke as the U.S. Marshal in charge when the inmates stage a jailbreak at 30,000 feet (9,144 meters), littering his region with desperate criminals. Of 52 inmates on the flight, 23 die, 11 are captured but 18 are missing. Asked by the feds if he has secured the perimeter, he responds: “This is Alaska. There is no perimeter.”

One of those missing inmates is a real piece of work: A lethal, intelligent CIA-trained killer who has a secret so dangerous that the agency sends one of their best to Alaska to help manage the situation, even if her allegiances are cloudy at best.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.