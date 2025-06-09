‘Inappropriate’ use of real name chopped in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The comic caper Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is all set to release on Friday, December 12, and the audience is looking forward to it due to its comic quotient, Kapil Sharma’s casting and the popularity of the first part, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015), which had a successful run at the box office.

This time, the protagonist is seen marrying girls from different religious communities.

Times are sensitive and hence, there were apprehensions that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will ask for changes or deletions in the dialogues. However, none of that has happened.

As per the cut list accessed exclusively by Bollywood Hungama, the Examining Committee of the CBFC has asked for just one cut, that is, they asked makers to remove ‘inappropriate’ use of a real name in a scene at the beginning of the film and replace it with an appropriate word.

A source told us, “All the dialogues related to religion and communities have been left untouched because the makers have been careful not to hurt any sentiments.

The CBFC members appreciated this move and saw no reason to ask for any cuts. Even visually, there was nothing to cut or tone down.”

The source added, “Nevertheless, the film was passed with a U/A 16+ rating and not U/A 13+ or U/A 7+ presumably as the film deals with a man having multiple wives.”

Once the aforementioned cut was enforced, the makers of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 were given the censor certificate on November 25. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 142.25 minutes. In other words, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is 2 hours, 22 minutes and 25 seconds long.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is directed by Anukalp Goswami and besides Kapil Sharma, it also stars Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, Manjot Singh, Akhilendra Mishra, Vipin Sharma, Sushant Singh, Jamie Lever and the late Asrani.

