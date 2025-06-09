Ground Zero begins streaming on Prime Video

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Prime Video, on June 20, announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Ground Zero.

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

Boasting a powerhouse cast featuring Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, and Mukesh Tiwari in lead roles, this riveting patriotic action-drama promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Ground Zero is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Inspired by real events, Ground Zero unfolds against the tense backdrop of Kashmir.

The fictional film explores the remarkable two-year investigation led by BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey and his team to uncover the mastermind behind the 2001 Parliament attack.

The film stands as a powerful tribute to the valor, resilience, and strategic brilliance of India’s security forces.

It delves into the intricate realities of counter-terrorism operations, capturing the high-stakes intensity of the mission while honoring the unwavering patriotism and sacrifice that led to one of the country’s most significant counter-insurgency victories.

