Committees to address sugar industry concerns

The Coalition Government is putting its words into action by creating and reactivating committees and subcommittees that will bring together farmers, millers, and the Sugar Industry Tribunal to discuss pressing issues.

According to Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh, this initiative aims to foster collaboration and expedite the resolution of issues such as cane harvesting, tram line track maintenance, and labour matters.

Singh recently held a meeting with members of the Lautoka Mill Area Committee to ensure that issues related to the sugar industry are addressed in a manner that benefits the entire sector.

Sugar Minister, Charan Jeath Singh.

He emphasizes that the progress of the sugar industry hinges on the collective efforts of farmers, stakeholders, and the government working in harmony.

“We have been there for the last eight months, so I am trying to see that all the different committees, subcommittees, and arms of the sugar industry start functioning again so that the problem that has been ongoing can be resolved in a short period of time.”

Singh explains that the Mill Area Committee’s goal is to resolve valid concerns in the region, ensuring maximum cane and sugar production.

He supports a comprehensive strategy focusing on trade, productivity, mechanization, and quality improvement.