Ukraine's Zelenskiy disappointed with US embassy reaction to missile strike

Source: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday expressed disappointment in the U.S. embassy’s response to a Russian missile strike that killed 18 people, including nine children, in Zelenskiy’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih.

Zelenskiy, who has been cautious about openly criticizing Washington since an uneasy White House meeting with President Donald Trump in February, wrote on social media site X that several embassies in Kyiv had condemned Friday’s attack and singled out Russia for carrying it out.

He noted that the message from the U.S. embassy made no reference to Russia in condemning the attack.

Article continues after advertisement

“Unfortunately, the response from the U.S. Embassy is surprisingly disappointing – such a strong country, such a strong people, and yet such a weak reaction,” Zelenskiy wrote in English.

“They are afraid to even say the word ‘Russian’ when speaking about the missile that murdered children.”

Later, in his nightly video address, Zelenskiy praised those who “speak the truth clearly and directly” about the attack.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.