France welcomes UN General Assembly’s adoption of the resolution concerning the Ocean Conference

France welcomes the UN General Assembly’s adoption on December 18 of the resolution it introduced with Costa Rica establishing the terms of the third UN Ocean Conference (UNOC 3), which will be held in Nice in June 2025.

The adoption of this resolution by consensus sends a very positive signal for ocean conservation, which is vital to the planet and crucial to the fight against climate change.

Ahead of the Nice conference, a high-level thematic event will be held in San José, Costa Rica, on June 7 and 8, 2024, and a preparatory meeting will take place at UN headquarters in New York in July 2024.

France and Costa Rica call for stepping up ambitions and collectively increasing efforts to protect the oceans between now and June 2025.