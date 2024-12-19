Defense bill passes Congress despite transgender provision

The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly for an $895 billion bill setting policy for the Pentagon on Wednesday, despite the inclusion of a controversial provision on transgender medical care for minors.

The 100-member Senate backed the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, by 85 to 14. Since it passed the House of Representatives last week, approval sends it to the White House, where the bill’s congressional supporters say President Joe Biden is expected to sign it into law.

This year’s NDAA authorizes a record $895 billion in annual military spending, covering purchases of ships, aircraft and weapons, and including provisions intended to boost competitiveness with geopolitical rivals like China and Russia.

The 1,800-page bill also focuses on improving the quality of life for the U.S. military.

It authorizes a 14.5% pay increase for the lowest-ranking troops, and 4.5% for the rest of the force, higher than usual. It also authorizes billions of dollars for military housing, schools and childcare centers.

The bill bans the military health program, TRICARE, from covering some gender-affirming care for the transgender children of service members if it could risk sterilization, a provision that caused some Democrats to vote no in the Senate and in the House.