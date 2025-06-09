Strikes kill at least 16 on Chernobyl anniversary

[Source: AAP News]

Strikes across Ukraine, Russian-occupied territory and Russia over the past day have killed at least 16 people, as the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster prompts new warnings about attacks near the plant.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy marked the anniversary with a warning that Russian attacks risk repeating history.

“Russia is once again bringing the world to the brink of a man-made disaster – Russian-Iranian Shaheds regularly fly over the plant, and one of them struck the confinement last year,” he wrote on Facebook, referring to Iran-designed drones.