Plans to turn fish waste into medical gold

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is exploring a potentially lucrative new frontier in its fisheries sector, transforming fish waste into high-value medical products, including collagen used for wound healing and skin grafts.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu revealed that trials are already underway to convert fish skins, bones, and other by-products into commercial goods, marking a shift from traditional fishing practices toward a more innovative, value-driven industry.

“We are seeing promising results in converting fish skin into high-grade medical collagen for skin grafts and wound healing, a market with immense global potential”

Bainivalu says that the initiative is part of a broader push to ensure that every part of the catch is utilized, reducing waste while opening new revenue streams.

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She adds that traditionally discarded fish materials, such as skins and offal, are now being reimagined as inputs for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and agriculture.

The Minister says that the work is being supported through partnerships facilitated by the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency, alongside collaboration with international experts, including those linked to the Iceland Ocean Cluster.

She noted the effort aligns with Fiji’s “100% fish” strategy, which aims to maximise value from each catch.

Opposition MP Semi Koroilavesau backed the initiative, noting its global relevance and pointing to similar innovations in Europe.

Drawing from his visits to Iceland and Norway, he said fish skin, particularly from tuna, has been identified as a highly effective material for treating injuries.

“These are opportunities that are available to Fiji and also our neighbours within the Pacific region”

Koroilavesau told Parliament, highlighting the potential for the country to position itself as a leader in fisheries-based biotechnology.

Beyond medical applications, the government is also scaling up production of organic fertilizers and animal feed derived from fish processing waste.

The move comes as Fiji looks to reduce its reliance on raw tuna exports and buffer the industry against volatile global prices.