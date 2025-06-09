Tikoduadua backs law enforcement after Laqere incident

[Photo: PRANEETA PRAKASH]

Minister for Defence, Pio Tikoduadua, is calling on the public to refrain from speculation as investigations continue into a serious early-morning incident involving a joint police and Republic of Fiji Military Forces checkpoint in Laqere.

The incident occurred around 3 am on Sunday when officers on duty attempted to stop a vehicle at a checkpoint.

The vehicle allegedly failed to comply, leading to a pursuit through the Nakasi area and back toward Laqere.

During efforts to intercept the vehicle, a police officer was struck and sustained serious injuries.

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The officer remains in serious but stable condition at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Tikoduadua stresses that while the matter is being treated with seriousness by law enforcement agencies, it is important that the public allows the investigative process to take its course without interference or speculation.

He said accountability for those involved will be determined through the justice system once investigations are completed.

Tikoduadua stresses the importance of continued collaboration between security agencies, particularly in responding to drug-related threats.

He says drug-related activity is a growing national security concern, noting its links to organised criminal networks and the increased risk of violence against law enforcement personnel.

“Drugs are not only a policing issue, but they also present a national security concern. They are linked to organised activity and increase the likelihood of violence. The government will continue to support coordinated operations between the Fiji police force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces. These operations are in place to respond to threats of this nature and to maintain public safety. I am concerned as a father. I am also clear in my responsibilities as a minister.”

Police confirm items believed to be illicit drugs were recovered from the vehicle, and investigations are ongoing.