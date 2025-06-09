Tikoduadua confirms daughter injured in Laqere chase

The daughter of Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua is among the officers admitted in hospital following a high-speed chase in Laqere yesterday morning.

The Minister confirmed the development, stating that the Republic of Fiji Military Forces will continue its joint operations with the Fiji Police Force in the fight against illicit drugs.

Tikoduadua’s daughter is admitted alongside another officer, while three suspects involved in the incident are also hospitalised and remain under police guard.

The incident began when a joint operations team at the Laqere checkpoint directed a vehicle to stop. The driver allegedly refused and fled, triggering a pursuit towards the Tovata and Makoi areas.

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Police say the suspects later drove back towards Suva and allegedly rammed a roadblock, striking one officer before the chase ended in a multi-vehicle collision just metres from the checkpoint.

A search of the vehicle reportedly uncovered white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

Tikoduadua is urging the public to avoid speculation and allow authorities to carry out their investigations, adding that those involved in the illicit drug trade will be dealt with according to the law.