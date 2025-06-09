King Charles' visit to US to proceed after Washington shooting

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

King Charles’ state visit to the United States will go ahead as planned on Monday despite a shooting ​at a White House dinner attended by President Donald Trump, Buckingham Palace said ‌after discussions with U.S. officials.

Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, are due to arrive on Monday for a four-day state visit, but questions arose after a man opened fire on security personnel near the White ​House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday, prompting Secret Service agents to rush Trump from the ​venue.

U.S. authorities believe the shooting likely targeted the president and administration officials, ⁠acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

Blanche also said he was confident Charles would ​be safe during this week’s visit to the U.S.

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The four-day trip — which is to include a ​private meeting with Trump and an address to Congress marking 250 years since U.S. independence — is intended to reinforce the strained U.S.-British relationship amid differences over the Iran war.