Officers, suspects remain hospitalised after Laqere chase

Two police officers remain admitted in hospital, along with three suspects who are under police guard, following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash and the seizure of suspected methamphetamine.

The incident happened at the Laqere checkpoint early yesterday morning.

Police confirm that the injured officers are still receiving treatment, while the suspects involved in the incident also remain admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital under strict police guard.

The incident unfolded when a joint operations team stationed at the Laqere Checkpoint directed a vehicle to stop. However, the driver allegedly refused and fled, prompting a pursuit towards the Tovata and Makoi areas.

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Police say the suspects later drove back towards Suva and allegedly rammed into a roadblock, striking one officer before the chase ended in a multi-vehicle collision just metres from the checkpoint.

One officer sustained serious injuries during the incident, while another was treated for injuries at the Valelevu Health Centre.

A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered white substances believed to be methamphetamine, along with suspected house-breaking tools.

Police say joint task force operations will continue, warning that attacks on officers will not be tolerated as enforcement efforts are intensified.