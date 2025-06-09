Jackson rues errors in Drua loss

[Source:Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has pointed to costly individual errors as the key factor in their 42-22 loss to the Chiefs in last night’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash.

Despite a promising start and creating multiple scoring opportunities, the Drua were unable to convert consistently, allowing the Chiefs to capitalise and pull away.

“It was frustrating… I think we created plenty of opportunities to score tries.”

Jackson said his side began the match strongly, including an early try, but lapses in execution ultimately proved decisive against a clinical opposition.

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“We started the game really well… but individual errors aren’t good enough to beat the Chiefs.”

While disappointed with the result, the Drua coach was encouraged by the team’s resilience, particularly in the second half.

“Really happy with how they stuck in the game… the boys didn’t give up and kept going for 80 minutes.”

He noted that the side continued to fight until the final stages, with chances still being created late in the match.

“We could have scored right at the end… two tries each in the second half showed the effort.”

The Drua will take on the Highlanders in Ba this Saturday, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports