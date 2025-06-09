'ISIS brides' preparing to return home from Syria

[Source: AAP News]

Spy agencies are on alert as a group of Australian women and children linked to Islamic State plan to return home from Syria after years in a detention camp.

Four women and their nine children left Syria’s al-Roj camp on Friday, travelling to Damascus where they plan to board a flight back to Australia, according to multiple media reports.

A source close to the families told the Sydney Morning Herald and the Age they had secured plane tickets to Australia.