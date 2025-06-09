Temple fire shakes Waiwai Community

The destruction of the Tapobhumi temple in Waiwai, Ba has left families and the wider community deeply shaken says Opposition Member of parliament Viam Pillay.

During a visit to the site, Pillay observed firsthand the extent of the damage and the distress among families connected to the temple.

He says standing among the ruins, it was clear that the devastation had shaken not only those who regularly worship there but also the broader Waiwai community, where the temple served as a place of spiritual grounding and social connection.

Pillay says the latest incident follows two earlier break-ins, one last year and another in January.

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The fire, believed to have occurred during a third intrusion, has now largely destroyed the temple.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause and timing of the fire.

Praneeta