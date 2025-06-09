FCCC reviews emergency fuel surcharge request by EFL

[Photo: FILE]

Energy Fiji Limited has requested an emergency fuel surcharge adjustment following substantial increases in international heavy fuel oil and industrial diesel oil prices.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) confirms receiving the submission; it is currently reviewing it, and no determination has been made.

EFL submitted that global fuel market volatility has significantly increased procurement costs, pressuring its short-term cash flow.

FCCC acknowledges that these external cost pressures are outside EFL’s control. As the national provider, EFL’s financial stability is vital for reliable electricity services throughout Fiji.

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Simultaneously, FCCC remains mindful that adjusting charges directly impacts households, businesses, and the economy.

Due to urgent fuel cost escalation and the need to safeguard supply, FCCC is undertaking an expedited assessment supported by targeted consultations with stakeholders and technical agencies.

This approach ensures a prompt response to market conditions while considering public interest, EFL’s operations, and consumer impact.

FCCC’s priority is balancing consumer protection from price shocks with electricity supply sustainability.

Per its mandate to promote fair pricing and safeguard consumer interests, all factors will be considered.

FCCC reiterates that any approved adjustment will be subject to conditions limiting the burden on consumers and will be grounded in EFL’s evidence.