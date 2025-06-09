We will rise again says Navua coach

Navua will need to do a lot of soul searching, according to Coach Ronald Chand, after their Extra Premier League 5-2 loss to Labasa at Subrail Park over the weekend.

Chand says it’s a disappointing result, but hopes they’ll come back stronger.

He has also warned other teams not to underestimate them because they can rise again.

Navua have four points from six games and are eighth on the EPL table while Nadroga and Tailevu Naitasiri occupy the bottom two spots with two points each.

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Ba maintains its spot at the top with 14 points followed by Rewa on 13.

Suva has moved to third after their 8-0 nil over Tailevu Naitasiri at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa yesterday.

Suva and Labasa both have 11 points but the Whites have a plus-12 goal difference compared to Labasa’s nine.

Lautoka is now fifth as they have 10 points, then Nadi on seven, with Nasinu.