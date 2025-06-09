Worker dies during stage assembly for Shakira concert in Rio

[Source: Reuters]

A worker died on ​Sunday after being injured ‌during the assembly of a stage for a ​public concert featuring Colombian ​pop star Shakira in ⁠Rio de Janeiro, the ​state fire brigade said ​in a statement.

The victim suffered severe crushing injuries to his ​lower limbs after ​becoming trapped in a lifting system, ‌the ⁠brigade said, citing witness accounts.

Shakira is set to perform on Saturday at ​what ​has ⁠become a major event in Rio de ​Janeiro, that has ​previously ⁠attracted millions of tourists to watch famous performers ⁠present ​free concerts on ​Brazil’s iconic Copacabana beach.