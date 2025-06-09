Bid to end shutdown fails in Senate

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration froze $2.1 billion in Chicago transit funding, starving another Democratic city of funds as a bid to end the government shutdown failed again in the Senate.

On the shutdown’s third day, Trump ramped up pressure on Democrats to end the standoff and agree to a Republican plan that would restore government funding. But that failed in a 54-44 Senate vote, short of the chamber’s 60-vote standard, ensuring that the shutdown will last until at least Monday.

The administration has now frozen at least $28 billion in funding for Democratic cities and states, escalating Trump’s campaign to use the extraordinary power of the U.S. government to punish political rivals. Budget director Russ Vought said the Chicago money, earmarked for elevated train lines, had been put on hold to ensure it was not “flowing via race-based contracting.”

Trump has made Chicago, the nation’s third-largest city, a regular rhetorical punching bag and has threatened to send in National Guard troops.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, a high-profile Trump critic seen as a possible 2028 Democratic presidential candidate, said the funding freeze amounted to hostage-taking.

“It’s attempting to score political points but is instead hurting our economy and the hardworking people who rely on public transit,” he said on social media.

The White House said it was also identifying funds that could be withheld from Portland, Oregon, a left-leaning city that was home to high-profile protests during Trump’s first term.

Trump has also threatened to fire more federal workers, beyond the 300,000 he is forcing out this year, and dozens of agencies have submitted workforce reduction plans, according to a White House source speaking on condition of anonymity.

CONCERN ABOUT ‘BAD-FAITH ENVIRONMENT’

Many Republicans say they are not troubled by Trump’s pressure campaign, even though it undercuts Congress’ constitutional authority over spending matters.

In addition to cutting funds to Democratic cities, Trump and his allies have taken to posting social media images with cartoon mustaches and sombreros drawn on his Democratic opponents.

“Is he trying to apply pressure?” House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, told reporters. “He probably is, yeah. And I applaud that.”

But others say the cuts are complicating efforts to reach a deal that would allow the government to reopen. “If you do that, you’re going to create a bad-faith environment here,” said Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who is involved in informal talks to end the impasse. Tillis has opted not to seek re-election next year.

