World Rugby U20 championship ready for kicks off

The world’s top age-grade rugby talent will be on display in Italy this weekend as the 15th edition of the World Rugby U20 Championship gets underway tomorrow.

Verona and Calvisano will host the opening round of matches, with defending champions England facing Scotland at the Payanini Center in the tournament opener. Scotland return to the top tier for the first time since 2019 after winning last year’s U20 Trophy on home soil.

France, last year’s runners-up, take on Spain, while Argentina will meet Wales to round out the Pool B clashes in Verona.

Over in Calvisano, Australia and South Africa renew their rivalry in a highly anticipated Pool A showdown, with the Junior Springboks looking to bounce back from their recent loss to the Aussies in the U20 Rugby Championship. Ireland face Georgia, before hosts Italy meet New Zealand under lights.

England co-captain Ben Redshaw, one of several returning players from last year’s title-winning side, says the squad is focused on making their own mark.

For Scotland, co-captain Johnny Ventisei says the challenge of facing England, Australia and South Africa is one the team welcomes.

New Zealand captain Manumaua Letiu says his side is determined to return the Baby Blacks to the top of world rugby.

South African captain Riley Norton, a dual international who played at the U19 Cricket World Cup, says belief is high within the Junior Springboks.

