Wakeham urges young Fijians to try surfing

[Photo Credit: Keisha Wakeham/ Instagram]

While rugby, netball, and football often take the spotlight, 19-year-old Keisha Wakeham is on a mission to get more young girls across the country into surfing.

Born into a family of surfers, Wakeham was practically raised on the waves. She picked up her first board at just six years old—and hasn’t looked back since.

Now competing professionally, she’s represented Fiji in both local and international competitions over the past few years.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’ve been surfing since I was like six or seven, my family surfs, so I just grew surfing for Fiji and in Fiji for most of most of my life. That’s pretty much how I got into it.”

Just last week, she claimed first place in the women’s division of the Local Specialty Event at the WSL Lexus FIJI 2025 surfing competition.

The event was held at Cloudbreak—an iconic surf spot located three miles south of Namotu Island—and wraps up this Thursday.

Catch all the action live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.