Wade continues family’s legacy

Fifteen-year-old Emilie Wade is steadily building her own path in sailing, following the legacy of her uncle, five-time Olympian Tony Philp.

Born into one of Fiji’s most respected sailing families, Wade has shown promise since entering the sport.

At just 14, she made the transition from the Junior Optimist class into windsurfing before stepping into the fast-growing Olympic pathway discipline, iQFoil.

Now competing at the Youth Sailing World Championships in Portugal, Wade is gaining valuable experience on the international stage.

Her selection comes through World Sailing’s Emerging Nations Programme, which supports young athletes from developing sailing nations.

“It is a really good experience as this is my first international event, as well as my first proper race in iQFOiL.

For Wade, racing in the iQFoil class represents both a personal challenge and a continuation of her family’s sailing tradition.

Her appearance in Portugal marks the first time in decades that a member of the family has carried Fiji’s flag at a world-level sailing event.

