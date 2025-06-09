Two gold and records for Team Fiji swimming

Mudunasoko on the left and Yalimaiwai on the right

Team Fiji has managed to win two swimming gold medals at the Pacific Mini Games in Palau and breaking two national records.

First it was Samuel Yalimaiwai who won gold in the men’s 50 meters Breaststroke and also setting a new national record.

He finished first and clocked a time of 27.74 seconds.

Article continues after advertisement

Fagbearer and swimming sensation, Kelera Mudunasoko, struck gold later in the women’s 50m Breaststroke final.

She set a new national record of 32.62 seconds.

Other medals in swimming came from David Young with silver in the men’s 50m Breaststroke and Hansel McCaig took home bronze in the men’s 100m Butterfly.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.