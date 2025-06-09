Tex banks on experience ahead of Wallabies test

Flying Fijians captain Tevita Ikanivere [file photo]

Flying Fijians captain Tevita Ikanivere is backing his squad’s experience and discipline to overcome a short preparation period ahead of their Test clash against the Wallabies in Australia next Sunday.

The powerful hooker will lead a side made up of seasoned internationals and Super Rugby talent, many of whom have already arrived in camp.

Despite limited time together, Ikanivere says the team remains focused on the mission.

“We’re here to win. There might be a short preparation window, but that’s all we’ve got and that’s all we have to work for.”

Having served as vice-captain since November last year, Ikanivere now steps fully into the leadership role and is embracing the challenge.

He credits his growth to learning from senior players and believes a strong leadership group will help guide the side.

