Sinner taking time with tactical tweaks to tackle Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Jannik Sinner (ITA) pose with their trophies after the final of mens singles at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

World number two Jannik Sinner said he is making small tweaks to his game following his defeat by Carlos Alcaraz in the U.S. Open final earlier this month and the Italian is confident it is only a matter of time before he implements the changes in matches.

Sinner fell 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 at Flushing Meadows to surrender his crown and the top ranking to Alcaraz before admitting he had to be a lot more unpredictable to become a better player against his main rival.

While the Australian Open and Wimbledon champion sharpens his skills ahead of another potential encounter with Alcaraz at the Shanghai Masters next month, the Spaniard is gearing up for a tournament in Tokyo.

Alcaraz, who also beat Sinner in an epic French Open final this year, improved his head-to-head record to 10-5 at New York but believes that the Italian will be a better player the next time they meet.

