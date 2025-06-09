Alcaraz advances to Japan Open quarterfinals

Source: Reuters

Top seed and World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the quarterfinals of the Japan Open on Saturday, defeating Belgium’s Zizou Bergs 6-4, 6-3 in Tokyo.

Alcaraz showed strong form and fitness, needing just 79 minutes to secure the win.

He credited his physio for helping him recover from a minor ankle injury picked up in the first round.

The Spaniard is now chasing his eighth title of the 2025 season on the Tokyo hardcourts.

