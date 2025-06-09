Team Fiji named for Oceania Powerlifting Championship

[Photo Credit: Powerlifting Fiji]

Team Fiji has officially named its athletes who will represent the country at the Oceania Regional Powerlifting Championship 2025 in Christchurch, New Zealand, from the 17th to 21st of next month.

The team features a strong mix of experienced lifters and rising stars ready to fly Fiji’s colours on the regional stage.

Leading the charge in the women’s division is Susana Qionibaravi, who will compete in the +84kg open weight class.

In the men’s division, Abishay Sharma joins the -66kg junior class, while Shifran Ali contests the -66kg open class.

Vinesh Chand will compete in the -74kg open class, with Daniel Patel and Nathan Chan both named in the -83kg open division.

Young lifters Rohaan Patel (-93kg sub-junior) and Vivaan Patel (-105kg sub-junior) will showcase Fiji’s emerging talent, while Muzammil Ali (-93kg open) and Francis Koroi (-105kg open) add experience to the

Aiyaz Ali rounds out the team in the +120kg men’s junior weight class.

Powerlifting Fiji extended its congratulations to all selected athletes, encouraging them to lift with pride and strength.

