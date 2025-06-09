Talacolo and Sauturaga’s Bulls through to the Final

Fijian stars were at the heart of semifinal action in the GMR Rugby Premier League, but only two will move on to the final.

Chennai Bulls, powered by the dynamic duo of Joseva Talacolo and Filipe Sauturaga, advanced to the championship match with a dominant win, while Terio Tamani and Joji Nasova’s Hyderabad Heroes were eliminated in a narrow defeat.

Chennai Bulls booked their place in the final with a convincing 31–12 victory over Bengaluru Bravehearts. Joseva Talacolo was in top form, scoring a key try in the third quarter and making crucial carries throughout the match.

Fellow Fijian, Filipe Sauturaga, controlled the tempo from the base and played a major role in keeping Chennai on the front foot.

The Bulls got on the board early through a try from Samoan Vaafauese Maliko, followed by another from Terry Kennedy.

Talacolo extended the lead after halftime with a powerful finish, and Shanawaz Ahmed sealed the result with a try in the final quarter.

Bengaluru fought back briefly, with Akuila Rokolisoa scoring twice, but Chennai’s dominance was never truly in doubt.

In the second semifinal, Hyderabad Heroes fell short despite a strong showing from their Fijian playmakers.

Terio Tamani scored the team’s only try and added the conversion to level the match early, while Joji Nasova made his presence felt in defense and at the breakdown.

However, Delhi Redz took control with tries from Robin Plumpe and Patrick Okongo, converted by Matias Osadczuk and Deepak Punia.

Hyderabad couldn’t break through again, and Delhi held on to secure a 14–7 win and a place in the final.

Talacolo and Sauturaga will lead the charge for Chennai, while Delhi will look to stop them with their structured and clinical approach.

It’s set to be a thrilling end to the tournament, with the Fijian flair of Chennai up against the discipline of Delhi in the battle for the title.

