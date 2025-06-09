Taekwondo takes a stand against drugs at Ambassadors Cup

[Source: Taekwondo Fiji Association/ Facebook]

In a bold step to combat the country’s growing drug and social issues, the Taekwondo Fiji Association is using sport as a weapon for positive change.

At yesterday’s 11th Ambassadors Cup in Suva, the message was clear, Taekwondo is more than just kicks and punches, it’s a platform to protect and empower Fiji’s youth.

Association Vice President Saverio Ieli says the championship has become a vital tool in reaching young people and building safer communities.

Article continues after advertisement

“What the club is trying to do now is to ensure that we reach out as wide as we can, to make up for the growing drug problems and other social problems around the country. I think this is another platform we can use to mitigate these issues in our own way.”



[Source: Taekwondo Fiji Association/ Facebook]

Over 100 athletes competed in this year’s tournament, with eight affiliated clubs taking part.

Ieli says the association has made strong efforts to include students from special schools, secondary schools, and even members of the Fiji Police Force.

He added that the competition has also produced athletes who’ve gone on to represent Fiji at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.