Mataele to feature for Fijian Drua in 2026

Fijian winger Manasa Mataele will return home to don the Fijian Drua colors for the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season after a successful stint with the Crusaders, Western Force, and most recently the Chiefs.

Born in Suva and an alumnus of Marist Brothers High School, Mataele has carved out a significant professional career abroad.

He joined the Crusaders in 2016, making 32 appearances and scoring 85 points through to 2021.

Manasa Mataele [Photo: Supplied]

In 2022, he moved to the Western Force, where he added another 24 appearances before signing with the Chiefs in 2025.

In March of this year, Mataele made his Super Rugby debut for the Chiefs and has continued to make a strong impression.

Choosing to first play through the Southern Hemisphere pathway, Mataele spent his earlier years in New Zealand with Taranaki and Canterbury before earning selection to the Crusaders.

He has also represented Fiji internationally, earning four test caps since his debut in 2021.

His experience across multiple Super Rugby franchises will be invaluable as the club looks to continue its upward trajectory in the Pacific competition.

