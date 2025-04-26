Drua brace for Battle of the Pacific

Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

As the Fijian Drua prepare for their clash against Moana Pasifika, the narrative surrounding their opposition is one of a team fiercely determined to earn respect in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Despite impressive victories against heavyweights like the Hurricanes, Crusaders, and Waratahs this season, Moana Pasifika coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga has openly stated his side feels they are still striving for the recognition they deserve.

While acknowledging the growing support from their fanbase, Umaga believes other teams don’t yet perceive Moana Pasifika as the genuine threat they are capable of being.

This sentiment adds an extra layer of intensity to their upcoming encounter with the Drua, a match Umaga has dubbed “the real battle of the Pacific.”

For the Fijian Drua, this context sets the stage for a compelling showdown.

They will be acutely aware of Moana Pasifika’s hunger to prove their mettle and secure the elusive respect they crave.

The match will kick off at 4.35pm and will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

