Slipper set to break Super Rugby record

[Photo: GETTY IMAGES]

Veteran prop James Slipper is set to become Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific’s most capped player tonight, marking another milestone in an already decorated career.

Slipper will play his 203rd match when the Brumbies face the Chiefs, surpassing Crusaders great Wyatt Crockett’s long-standing record of 202 games.

The 36-year-old’s journey with the Brumbies began with a simple pitch in 2018, when then-coach Dan McKellar convinced him to move to Canberra — a decision that has since paid off.

McKellar says Slipper’s consistency and durability over the years have earned him enormous respect.

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He adds the Wallabies prop has pushed his body week in, week out, while continuing to perform at a high level.

Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has named Slipper to start in the historic clash, describing the achievement as special and praising his leadership on and off the field.

Slipper, who has also played more than 150 Tests, continues to deliver at the top level, with teammates and coaches acknowledging his lasting impact on the game.

The Brumbies will host the Chiefs at 8.35 tonight in Canberra.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will take on the Reds at 3.35pm tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

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