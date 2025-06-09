Silktails teams up with McDonalds

Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club / Facebook

The Kaiviti Silktails scored one of the best tries in their history after securing a three year deal with McDonalds Fiji.

McDonalds will be the officials sleeve sponsor of the Silktails which means their logo will be on the jerseys and and also the training apparel.

The sponsorship will surely help in rugby league development in country according to the Silktails chair, Petero Civoniceva.

It’s a historic partnership that will surely go a long way for an organization like the Silktails.

The deal is going to help in the establishment of a gym in Naitasiri for the club.

It’s the first time that McDonalds Fiji has teamed up with rugby league and they don’t regret it according to Managing Director Marc McElrath.

Players will get to enjoy some meals from McDonalds post match when they play in Fiji as part of the sponsorship as well.





