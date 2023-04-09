Fiji claims bronze in Singapore

[File Photo]

Last minute tries to Police duo Joseva Talacolo and Terio Tamani saved Fiji from the jaws of defeat to claim bronze in Singapore.

Fiji was down 7-19 with Samoa looking dominant and on course for its second win over the national side in Singapore.

Tamani put Fiji first on the board before Samoa hit back with three tries to Vaa Apelu Maliko, Tuna Tuitama and Taunuu Niulevaea.

Article continues after advertisement

Iowane Teba reignited Fiji’s hope before Talacolo and Tamani sealed it at the last minute of play.