Fiji books semi-final spot

Fiji is through to the semi-final of the Singapore 7s tournament after beating France 33-21 in the quarter-final.

Fiji will face either Great Britain or New Zealand in the semis.

France gave Fiji an early scare with a Jean Pascal Barraque try just a minute into the match.

The French controlled possession in the resulting play but Fiji were patient in defense and applied constantly pressure.

Sevuloni Mocenacagi opened up play after kicking through a lose ball from France.

Scrambling on the ground, Waisea Nacuqu who is playing his 50th tournament picked up the ball and offloaded quickly for Suliano Volivoli.

They spread the ball wide knowing the overlap and the lanky Joseva Talacolo was the man to finish off the job.

Suliano Volivoli was on the money with the restart, tapping the ball back for Fiji and the nippy Terio Tamani was in place to run through for Fiji’s second try.

The policemen was on show for Fiji as Nacuqu spotted space with Tamani coming through with support play and he was awarded with his double.

Fiji led 19-7

They extended their lead through an individual effort by Iowane Teba but they were threatened once again when reduced to six men after Napolioni Bolaca was red carded for a dangerous tackle.

France took advantage of the extra man and Varian Pasquet exploited the gaps in Fiji’s defensive line to run away with a try.

Fiji pressure in their own 22 got a sigh of relief when France could not get their execution right.

With possession, they opted for the blind side and Filipo Bukayaro scored Fiji’s winning try at the corner.

France did have the last say with a try to Joachim Trouabal right on the buzzer.