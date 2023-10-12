We have to be 10 times better says Nadi Coach

Jacks Nadi head coach Cohan Politini says after witnessing FMF Suva’s strong performance in last week’s semi-finals they recognize the necessity to step up their game tenfold to retain the Skipper Cup title against the formidable hosts.

The Jetsetters exude confidence, firmly believing they possess the mettle to clutch the title for yet another year.

Politini affirms they have traversed the challenging path to the final and stand ready for the ultimate test.

“We have to be ten times better if we are going to match up with Suva, we saw how Suva were I mean they were very quick off the rucks.”



Nadi head coach, Cohan Politini

With immense pride, he acknowledges the outstanding qualities exhibited by his players, qualities that transcend coaching and instead demand the right attitude and unshakable mental fortitude to achieve.

The final will take place tomorrow, beginning with the U-20 grade match between Suva and Naitasiri at 5pm, followed by the main game between Suva and Nadi at 7pm.

Both matches can be watched live on the FBC Sports channel.