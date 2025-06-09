Wainiqolo and Tuisova in RugbyPass Top 100

Two Fijian rugby players have been chosen in a new ranking of the best men’s players of 2025 by rugby news site, RugbyPass.

The ‘RugbyPass Top 100’ – an annual list which is curated by a global panel of the site’s experts and journalists – first launched in 2024, where a number of Fijian players also featured.

For this year’s edition, the two players included are Jiuta Wainiqolo who was ranked 89th and Josua Tuisova who the experts placed higher up the list in a respectable 65th.

Speaking about Tuisova’s inclusion in the list, rugby journalist Jamie Lyall said if there is a better ball-carrier in world rugby other than ‘The Bus’.

Another highlight from the 2025 Top 100 is that Springboks star, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, has been named as the number one player in the world right now.

In addition, the list – which was topped by France talisman Antoine Dupont in 2024 – has also been dominated by South Africa players.

