Vatukoula out to prove themselves

Vatukoula are preparing for one of their biggest matches in years as they take on holders Naitasiri for the prestigious Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy tomorrow.

The team has a largely young squad with just one senior player and limited training time together, yet they are determined to rise to the occasion.

Vatukoula head coach Emori Ratu says many of the players are originally from Naitasiri but raised in Vatukoula, adding extra meaning to the challenge.

“We know that Naitasiri is a champion side and I’ve been advising my players on the importance of this match and I keep challenging them to rise to the occasion since it’s been a long time and we get to challenge the Farebrother Trophy again. We’re grateful to be given a chance to challenge the trophy.”



Emori Ratu

Despite their youth, Vatukoula’s players have been training in the afternoons around their work commitments, showing commitment and unity ahead of the match.

Ratu says that history and personal ties will give his team added motivation.

“Most of our boys are originally from Naitasiri and were only brought up here in Vatukoula and we’re confident to give them a good match tomorrow.”

Tomorrow’s clash will be a rare chance for Vatukoula to test themselves against one of Fiji’s strongest provincial rugby sides and possibly create an upset.

Kickoff is at 3pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

