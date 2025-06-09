Vanua Trophy quarter-final picture taking shape

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Vodafone Vanua Trophy pool stage is heading into its decisive final week, with several teams already booking their places in the quarter-finals and others fighting for the remaining spots today.

Yesterday saw four key results that reshaped the table.

Taveuni beat Cakaudrove 25-13 at RT Ganilau Park, while Ra and Tavua battled to a 10-all draw at Narauyaba Sports Ground.

In Suva, Nasinu claimed their first win of the campaign, edging Northern Bulls 26-12, and Rewa held off Kadavu 22-20 at HFC Bank Stadium to finish the pool stage unbeaten and advance as one of the top sides from their zone.

With those results locked in, attention now shifts to Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today, where the final pool standings will be decided.

Current leaders Navosa (two wins from two) face Serua at 2 pm on Lawaqa Park 2, aiming to seal an unbeaten run into the knockouts.

Over on Lawaqa Park 1 at the same time, Yasawa and Namosi clash in a straight shoot-out for second place and the final quarter-final ticket from the western zone.

Meanwhile, in Savusavu, Ovalau and Bua meet at 2 pm at Ganilau Park. Ovalau are hoping to cement their spot, while Bua will be out to finish their campaign on a high.

The winners of today’s clashes will complete the line-up for next week’s Vodafone Vanua Trophy quarter-finals.

