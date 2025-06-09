Susau out to stamp his mark

After making a strong impression in the local secondary school’s rugby competition, Suva Grammar School Under 18 captain Tane Susau is now aiming to shine on the regional stage.

The 17-year-old will make his national debut next month as part of the Fiji Schoolboys under-18 team during their upcoming tour of Australia.

The youngster began his rugby journey in class seven at Gospel Primary School.

His raw talent was nurtured at the Eastern Saints Rugby Club’s kids program, run by former Flying Fijians star and current national kicking coach, Seremaia Bai.

“My Rugby journey really started when I joined Suva Grammar School and trialed for the Under 14 Grade and I never looked back. Mr Epeli Osborne was my first coach from Under 14 through to my senior grade and he really helped me face my challenges.”

Earlier this year, Susau captained the Suva Grammar under-18 team to the Vodafone Deans Trophy semi-final against Ratu Kadavulevu School.

He also led the Drua Development team to a dominant 40-17 win over Australia’s Melbourne Brothers Club in April.

Now one of the youngest players in the national camp, Susau says he feels honored to train alongside some of the country’s top schoolboy talent.

Originally from Oinafa, Rotuma, he credits his family as his strongest support system and gave special recognition to his secondary school coach for helping shape his development on and off the field.

The team is set to play the Australian Schoolboys Under-18 next Monday and again on the 4th of next month, hoping to repeat last year’s back-to-back wins.

Both their matches start at 2pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

