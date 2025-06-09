Semifinals confirmed for Rugby Premier League 7s

[Source: Hotstar]

The top four teams for the Rugby Premier League 7s in India have been confirmed.

Hyderabad Heroes, Chennai Bulls, Bengaluru Bravehearts, and Delhi Redz have booked their places in the semifinals.

In the first semifinal, Joseva Talacolo and Filipe Sauturaga’s Chennai side will play Iowane Teba and Akuila Rokolisoa’s Bengaluru.

Hyderabad, which has the services of Joji Nasova and Terio Tamani, will take on the Tomasi Cama Junior-coached Delhi Redz.

The first semifinal kicks off at 2 am tomorrow morning, and the second semifinal starts at 2:30 am, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

On Monday, the final will begin at 2:30 am after the third-place playoff.

Meanwhile, in the final round today, Tamani and Nasova’s Hyderabad beat Delhi Redz 31-7, and Vuiviawa Naduvalo’s Mumbai Dreamers defeated Bengaluru 26-14.





