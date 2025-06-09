Schoolboys squad to unleash fast-paced game

[File Photo]

The Fiji U18 Schoolboys rugby side is planning to use its speed and open-style play to challenge their Australian opponents on their upcoming tour.

According to Head Coach Penioni Ranitu, the team has been working hard on discipline and respect to prepare for a tough tour against Australia.

“We have lots of fast boys here in the back line that we are going to utilize. A lot of fast plays. Just like how we want our Fijian boys to play. Lots of open rugby, unstructured fast ball, because we know that they have the skills.”

Ranitu added that the players have a good set of skills, especially from their experience in the Deans competition.

The main goal for the team is to play together and build a strong team combination before heading into the tour.

Fiji U18 will take on the Australian U18 side this Thursday in Canberra, Australia.

Their last match will be next Monday against the Australian Schoolboys.

