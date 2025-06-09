Rova signs for Hurricanes

Jone Rova [Source: Hurricanes/Facebook]

Fiji-born Canterbury utility back Jone Rova has been signed by the Hurricanes for next season’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

This comes after the Vusaratu, Natewa, Cakaudrove man had an impressive outing in the start of this year’s Bunnings NPC season with table-topping Canterbury, where he’s featured heavily throughout all eight rounds to date.

Rova spent last season in the Hurricanes’ wider training squad.

Article continues after advertisement

While speaking about his signing, Rova says he is really looking forward to next season with the Hurricanes, as getting the chance to learn and compete alongside some of the best is a pretty cool opportunity.

He says after spending some time in the environment this year and seeing what the organisation is all about, he is really grateful for the chance to be part of it over the next couple of years.

Hurricanes head coach Clark Laidlaw says Rova is someone that they felt quite lucky to have in the wider training group, having been with the Crusaders and playing for Canterbury.

Lidlaw says they are starting to see him trust himself around his game.

Meanwhile, round 9 of the NPC competition continues this weekend.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.