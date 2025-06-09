Refereeing fraternity mourns Gock’s passing

[Photo Credit: NADI RUGBY Referees Association]

The Nadi Rugby Referees Association is mourning the passing of former referee manager Patrick Gock, describing him as a true mentor and leader whose legacy will live on through the many officials he guided and inspired.

Gock, who dedicated much of his life to developing referees across the country, was known for his passion for the game and his deep commitment to nurturing people beyond their roles on the field.

In a statement, the association said his contribution went far beyond refereeing, as he focused on building character, integrity and confidence among those he mentored.

“Patrick believed in developing not just referees, but good people — his leadership, honesty, and belief in others shaped who we are today.”

The association says Gock’s sudden passing is a great loss to the refereeing fraternity, but his influence and teachings will continue to inspire future generations of match officials.

