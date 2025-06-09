Record ticket rush for Rugby World Cup 2027

[Source: Supplied]

More than 750,000 tickets have already been snapped up during the initial sales phase of the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, marking a record-breaking start as Australia prepares to host the tournament.

The event will be the largest edition in rugby history, featuring 24 teams, 52 matches and a total of 2.5 million tickets available to fans.

Organisers say the demand has already surpassed the pace set by previous tournaments, with supporters rushing to secure seats during the Superfan and Presale phases.

More than half of the tickets were sold within the first six hours of the Presale opening, showing the huge global appetite for rugby’s premier event.

Some of the most sought-after matches so far include Australia versus New Zealand, England versus Wales, Ireland versus Scotland, as well as fixtures in the knockout stages.

Fans from 135 countries have already purchased tickets, highlighting the tournament’s worldwide appeal.

Australia leads the list of purchasing nations, followed by the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Japan, France, Ireland, the United States, South Africa, Chile, and Canada.

Fans who missed out during the Presale will have another chance to secure tickets when the Application Phase opens on May 19 next year.

Meanwhile, FIJI Water Flying Fijians is pooled alongside Spain, Canada and Argentina.

Their first match is against Spain on the 4th of October, 2027 at 2.15pm.

