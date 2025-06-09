Quarterfinal fixtures confirmed for Vanua and Ranadi trophy

2025 Vodafone Vanua Championship Rewa vs Kadavu [Source: KVT Sports]

The stage is set for an action-packed Tuesday as the quarterfinals of the 2025 Vodafone Vanua Championship and Royal Tea Ranadi Cup kick off next Tuesday.

Four high-stakes matches will be played at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, featuring some of Fiji’s top provincial rugby teams battling for a spot in the semifinals.

The day will begin with the Ranadi Cup quarterfinal between Rewa and Cakaudrove at 9.00am, followed by Macuata taking on Malolo at 11.00am.

Article continues after advertisement

In the Vanua Championship, Taveuni face Yasawa at 1.00pm, while defending champions Rewa go head-to-head with Ovalau at 3.00pm to close out the day’s program.

Local viewers will be able to watch all games live and free on FBC TV, while overseas fans can access the matches via livestream on Viti+ for FJD $30.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.