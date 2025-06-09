Official match ball design unveiled for RWC 2027

[Source: rugby.com.au]

World Rugby and Gilbert have today announced the unveiling of the official match ball design for the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia, alongside confirmation of a landmark extension to their long-standing partnership through to 2033.

Under the agreement, Gilbert will remain the Official Ball Supplier for all World Rugby 15s competitions and Rugby World Cups, ensuring that the men’s and women’s tournaments in Australia (2027 & 2029) and the USA (2031 & 2033) will all be played with Gilbert’s world-leading match balls.

The official ball for Rugby World Cup 2027 embodies the vibrant identity of the tournament, featuring the iconic event mark and a striking orange hue inspired by Australia’s sun and distinctive earth tones. This design reflects the warmth, energy, and spirit of the host nation.

Fans will be able to purchase the first official balls ahead of Christmas 2025, with a wider range of commemorative licensed products launching globally in 2026.

World Rugby Chief Revenue Officer, Michel Poussau said “World Rugby is proud to continue its trusted partnership with Gilbert, ensuring that the official match balls for all our 15s competitions, including the prestigious Rugby World Cups, are of the highest quality through to 2033.

Since 1995, Gilbert has been at the heart of our game, and once again they have delivered a vibrant and distinctive design for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia.

This ball not only provides the world’s best players with the perfect tool to perform at the highest level, but also enhances the experience for fans through cutting-edge technology.”

Gilbert Rugby Commercial CEO, Richard Gray added: “We are delighted to be renewing our long and successful relationship with World Rugby and Rugby World Cup.

This represents a ringing endorsement of the Gilbert brand and product and the wider brand strength and service we offer to the world’s best competitions and players.

We are excited to grow our partnership with World Rugby and to bring a wonderful official match ball design to rugby fans around the world.

Rugby World Cup tournaments are the absolute pinnacle of our sport and always such a wonderful occasion and a fantastic opportunity to bring new and existing fans together and celebrate rugby”.

Founded in 1823, the same year rugby itself was born, Gilbert has been synonymous with the sport for over two centuries.

This renewal further cements Gilbert’s status as the undisputed number one rugby ball brand worldwide, continuing its unrivalled partnership with the sport’s most prestigious international tournaments and leading club competitions across both the men’s and women’s game.

