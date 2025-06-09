No scars from last Fiji Test for Wallabies

Wallabies vs. Flying Fijians, 2023 clash. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Ten players who were part of the Wallabies side that lost 23-15 to the Flying Fijians in Saint-Etienne in 2023 are in the current squad and preparing to face Fiji in Newcastle next week.

One of the players is fly-half Ben Donaldson, who insists the Wallabies bear no scars from their last Test against Fiji as the Pacific islanders loom as a giant threat to Australia’s build-up for the British and Irish Lions series.

The Wallabies have just the one match, against Fiji in Newcastle next Sunday to prepare for their first Test against the touring Lions in Brisbane on July 19.

Article continues after advertisement

In their last clash at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the Fijians effectively derailed Australia’s campaign in their pool match, cracking their first win since 1954.

Donaldson is one of ten players left in the squad that crashed 23-15 in Saint-Etienne and insisted the Wallabies had well and truly moved on.

He said it wasn’t a great day for Australian Rugby, but that’s in the past now and they just look forward.

He added they haven’t really talked about the past, it’s just about what’s coming day by day, getting better each day as an individual and as a team as well.

The Wallabies first five also said it’s been two years now, a lot of boys have had a lot of growth since then and played superbly in Super Rugby and had Test match experience and are full of confidence and they back everyone in the squad.

Donaldson felt the pressure of that World Cup had built experience and resilience, which would hold them in good stead against the elite four-nation selection.

The experience of that World Cup and playing in that Fiji game, that experience itself definitely helped a lot of players moving forward according to the 26-year-old.

You can watch the Flying Fijians and Wallabies Test at 3pm next Sunday on FBC Sports.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.