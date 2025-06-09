Nasinu to represent Fiji at World Schools Festival

Source: theworldschoolfestival/ Instagram

Nasinu Secondary School will make history this December as the first-ever Fijian team to compete at the prestigious Abu Dhabi World Schools Festival.

The school’s Rugby First XV side has been officially invited to participate in the 2025 tournament, which brings together some of the best school rugby teams from around the world.

The competition will be held from the 14th to the 20th of December at the Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub, under the banner of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Experience Abu Dhabi.

Article continues after advertisement

In an announcement on social media, organisers of the World Schools Festival expressed their excitement, saying they are “beyond excited to welcome Nasinu Secondary School Rugby First XV and can’t wait to see them in action this December.”

The invitation marks a major milestone for Fijian schools rugby, giving Nasinu Secondary a chance to showcase local talent on a global stage and represent Fiji in one of the sport’s most elite youth tournaments.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.